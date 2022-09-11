Tennessee rises, Texas A&M falls ahead in Week 3 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25. The most obvious shakeups will be involving Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Wisconsin after all three programs suffered home losses to unranked opponents. Here are some of the biggest movers in the latest poll.

Biggest risers

The Tennessee Volunteers are the big risers this week, jumping from No. 24 to No. 15 after an impressive 34-27 overtime win over No. 17 Pitt. QB Hendon Hooker could be a sleeper Heisman Trophy candidate and gets a big opportunity in two weeks against the Florida Gators. No. 10 USC also climbs to No. 7 after dismantling Stanford with ruthless efficiency. Lincoln Riley’s offense is clicking on all cylinders and it’s hard to see the Trojans receiving a strong test from anyone on the schedule after that Week 2 showing. No. 20 Kentucky moves into the top 10 after a win over Florida, checking in at No. 9.

Biggest fallers

The Aggies, Irish and Badgers are the biggest drops of this week. Texas A&M is now No. 24, while Notre Dame and Wisconsin are out of the polls entirely. Pitt moves down from No. 17 to No. 23, while Florida falls a bit from No. 12 to No. 18 after a loss to Kentucky.

Top 25 breakdown

The SEC is still the dominant force in college football, with Georgia sitting at No. 1 and Alabama sliding in at No. 2. The conference has four teams in the top 10. Both Oklahoma schools are in the top 10, while Ohio State and Michigan represent the Big Ten in the top 10. Overall, the SEC has eight teams in the top 25.

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 3 of 2022 College Football.