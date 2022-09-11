 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 2 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 2 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 1.

By David Fucillo
AFC quarterbacks Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs wait to be introduced before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl against the NFC at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into the afternoon slate with Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The week opens with a fun TNF matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs, and closes with a pair of potential playoff previews on MNF when the Bills host the Titans and the Eagles host the Vikings in a Monday doubleheader.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 2 with a lookahead line this week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

This week has been a wild one with the Texans tying the Colts, the Steelers stunning the Bengals in overtime, and the Bears winning a wet one against the 49ers. Colts-Jaguars will likely see some movement this week, and 49ers-Seahawks might see a little. The Patriots-Steelers line will be an interesting one to watch. The Patriots lost fairly decisively in Miami, but were a one-point favorite over Pittsburgh 24 hours ago.

Here’s our full list of Week 2 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Chiefs -3
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -165, Chargers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3
Opening point total: 52.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -160, Chargers +140

Colts vs. Jaguars

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Colts -4.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Colts -195, Jaguars +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -4.5
Opening moneyline: Colts -195, Jaguars +165

Dolphins vs. Ravens

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Ravens -4
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -4
Opening moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160

Bucs vs. Saints

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bucs -190, Saints +160

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -165, Saints +145

Patriots vs. Steelers

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Patriots -125, Steelers +105

May 13

Opening point spread: Patriots -1
Opening moneyline: Patriots -120, Steelers +100

Browns vs. Jets

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Browns -5.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Browns -240, Jets +200

May 13

Opening point spread:
Opening point total:
Opening moneyline:

Panthers vs. Giants

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Giants -1
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Giants -110, Panthers -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Giants -1
Opening moneyline: Giants -120, Panthers +100

Commanders vs. Lions

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Commanders -1
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Commanders -115, Lions -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Lions -1
Opening moneyline: Lions -120, Commanders +100

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: 49ers -8.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: 49ers -390, Seahawks +320

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -7.5
Opening moneyline: 49ers -365, Seahawks +280

Falcons vs. Rams

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Rams -12
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Rams -645, Falcons +480

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -900, Falcons +600
Opening moneyline: Rams -13

Cardinals vs. Raiders

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Raiders -2.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Raiders -140, Cardinals +120

May 13

Opening point spread: Raiders -3.5
Opening moneyline: Raiders -155, Cardinals +135

Texans vs. Broncos

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Broncos -10.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Broncos -520, Texans +410

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -10
Opening moneyline: Broncos -590, Texans +425

Bengals vs. Cowboys

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Bengals +105

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Bengals -110, Cowboys -110

Bears vs. Packers

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Packers -9.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Packers -475, Bears +380

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -8
Opening moneyline: Packers -425, Bears +320

Titans vs. Bills

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Bills -8.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Bills -360, Titans +295

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -7
Opening moneyline: Bills -365, Titans +280

Vikings vs. Eagles

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Eagles -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Eagles -130, Vikings +110

May 13

Opening point spread: Eagles -2.5
Opening moneyline: Eagles -135, Vikings +115

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation