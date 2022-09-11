Opening odds for Week 2 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into the afternoon slate with Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The week opens with a fun TNF matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs, and closes with a pair of potential playoff previews on MNF when the Bills host the Titans and the Eagles host the Vikings in a Monday doubleheader.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 2 with a lookahead line this week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
This week has been a wild one with the Texans tying the Colts, the Steelers stunning the Bengals in overtime, and the Bears winning a wet one against the 49ers. Colts-Jaguars will likely see some movement this week, and 49ers-Seahawks might see a little. The Patriots-Steelers line will be an interesting one to watch. The Patriots lost fairly decisively in Miami, but were a one-point favorite over Pittsburgh 24 hours ago.
Here’s our full list of Week 2 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Chargers vs. Chiefs
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Chiefs -3
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -165, Chargers +140
May 13
Opening point spread: Chiefs -3
Opening point total: 52.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -160, Chargers +140
Colts vs. Jaguars
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Colts -4.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Colts -195, Jaguars +165
May 13
Opening point spread: Colts -4.5
Opening moneyline: Colts -195, Jaguars +165
Dolphins vs. Ravens
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Ravens -4
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160
May 13
Opening point spread: Ravens -4
Opening moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160
Bucs vs. Saints
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bucs -190, Saints +160
May 13
Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -165, Saints +145
Patriots vs. Steelers
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Patriots -125, Steelers +105
May 13
Opening point spread: Patriots -1
Opening moneyline: Patriots -120, Steelers +100
Browns vs. Jets
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Browns -5.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Browns -240, Jets +200
May 13
Opening point spread:
Opening point total:
Opening moneyline:
Panthers vs. Giants
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Giants -1
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Giants -110, Panthers -110
May 13
Opening point spread: Giants -1
Opening moneyline: Giants -120, Panthers +100
Commanders vs. Lions
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Commanders -1
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Commanders -115, Lions -105
May 13
Opening point spread: Lions -1
Opening moneyline: Lions -120, Commanders +100
Seahawks vs. 49ers
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: 49ers -8.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: 49ers -390, Seahawks +320
May 13
Opening point spread: 49ers -7.5
Opening moneyline: 49ers -365, Seahawks +280
Falcons vs. Rams
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Rams -12
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Rams -645, Falcons +480
May 13
Opening point spread: Rams -900, Falcons +600
Opening moneyline: Rams -13
Cardinals vs. Raiders
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Raiders -2.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Raiders -140, Cardinals +120
May 13
Opening point spread: Raiders -3.5
Opening moneyline: Raiders -155, Cardinals +135
Texans vs. Broncos
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Broncos -10.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Broncos -520, Texans +410
May 13
Opening point spread: Broncos -10
Opening moneyline: Broncos -590, Texans +425
Bengals vs. Cowboys
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Bengals +105
May 13
Opening point spread: Pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Bengals -110, Cowboys -110
Bears vs. Packers
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Packers -9.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Packers -475, Bears +380
May 13
Opening point spread: Packers -8
Opening moneyline: Packers -425, Bears +320
Titans vs. Bills
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Bills -8.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Bills -360, Titans +295
May 13
Opening point spread: Bills -7
Opening moneyline: Bills -365, Titans +280
Vikings vs. Eagles
Sep 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 10
Point spread: Eagles -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Eagles -130, Vikings +110
May 13
Opening point spread: Eagles -2.5
Opening moneyline: Eagles -135, Vikings +115
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.