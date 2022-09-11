Opening odds for Week 2 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into the afternoon slate with Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The week opens with a fun TNF matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs, and closes with a pair of potential playoff previews on MNF when the Bills host the Titans and the Eagles host the Vikings in a Monday doubleheader.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 2 with a lookahead line this week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

This week has been a wild one with the Texans tying the Colts, the Steelers stunning the Bengals in overtime, and the Bears winning a wet one against the 49ers. Colts-Jaguars will likely see some movement this week, and 49ers-Seahawks might see a little. The Patriots-Steelers line will be an interesting one to watch. The Patriots lost fairly decisively in Miami, but were a one-point favorite over Pittsburgh 24 hours ago.

Here’s our full list of Week 2 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -165, Chargers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 52.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -160, Chargers +140

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Colts -4.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Colts -195, Jaguars +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -4.5

Opening moneyline: Colts -195, Jaguars +165

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -4

Opening moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bucs -190, Saints +160

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -165, Saints +145

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Patriots -125, Steelers +105

May 13

Opening point spread: Patriots -1

Opening moneyline: Patriots -120, Steelers +100

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Browns -5.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Browns -240, Jets +200

May 13

Opening point spread:

Opening point total:

Opening moneyline:

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Giants -1

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Giants -110, Panthers -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Giants -1

Opening moneyline: Giants -120, Panthers +100

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Commanders -115, Lions -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Lions -1

Opening moneyline: Lions -120, Commanders +100

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -390, Seahawks +320

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -7.5

Opening moneyline: 49ers -365, Seahawks +280

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Rams -12

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Rams -645, Falcons +480

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -900, Falcons +600

Opening moneyline: Rams -13

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Raiders -140, Cardinals +120

May 13

Opening point spread: Raiders -3.5

Opening moneyline: Raiders -155, Cardinals +135

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Broncos -10.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -520, Texans +410

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -10

Opening moneyline: Broncos -590, Texans +425

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Bengals +105

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Bengals -110, Cowboys -110

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Packers -9.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Packers -475, Bears +380

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -8

Opening moneyline: Packers -425, Bears +320

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Bills -8.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Bills -360, Titans +295

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -7

Opening moneyline: Bills -365, Titans +280

Sep 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 10

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Eagles -130, Vikings +110

May 13

Opening point spread: Eagles -2.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -135, Vikings +115

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.