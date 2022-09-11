Opening odds for Chargers vs. Chiefs matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 15.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs’ road start against the Cardinals on Sunday. Mahomes’ favorite 2021 target Tyreek Hill’s absence was not deeply felt by Kansas City, the preseason concern completely averted by the Chiefs’ performance today.

The Chargers were able to hold off the Raiders on Sunday in their season opener. Khalil Mack was a revelation in his first start for LA, racking up three sacks. Justin Herbert’s 279-yard, three-touchdown day was helped on by three interceptions from the Chargers’ defense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 2 matchup.

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Sep 11

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Chiefs -165, Chargers +140

Sep 10

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -165, Chargers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 52.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -160, Chargers +140

Early pick: Chiefs -3

Patrick Mahomes just keeps getting better, and while the Chargers defense had a major day both in the secondary and on the line, Kansas City is the team to beat this week. Chiefs will cover in what will likely be yet another great Mahomes performance.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.