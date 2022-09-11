Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Ravens matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both the Dolphins and Ravens found wins in Week 1, with both quarterbacks silencing some doubters in the process. Tua Tagovailoa found a way to spread the ball around in a 20-7 win over the New England Patriots, while the run-heavy Lamar Jackson got three touchdowns through the air in a 24-9 win over the New York Jets. These teams did play last year, with the Dolphins winning a sloppy Thursday night contest.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Dolphins vs. Ravens Week 2 matchup.

Dolphins vs. Ravens

Sep 11

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160

Sep 10

Point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -4

Opening moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160

Early pick: Ravens -4.5

Baltimore will be looking for a better showing after inexplicably losing this game last year. The Dolphins have better weapons offensively at the receiver spots but the Ravens might be getting JK Dobbins back. Baltimore also has the superior defense and should rattle Tagovailoa a bit more than the Patriots did. Back the Ravens to win and cover here.

