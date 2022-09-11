Opening odds for Jets vs. Browns matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Jets will be without starting quarterback Zach Wilson for another week, which means more Joe Flacco under center. Michael Carter looks to be the top running back for this team but the skill players will need to step up to help Flacco out. The Browns got a win with Deshaun Watson serving the first game of his suspension, beating the Carolina Panthers 26-24.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Jets vs. Browns Week 2 matchup.

Jets vs. Browns

Sep 11

Point spread: Browns -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Browns -240, Jets +200

Sep 10

Point spread: Browns -5.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Browns -240, Jets +200

Early pick: Browns -6.5

The Jets simply aren’t good with Flacco under center, and Jacoby Brissett showed he could at least make enough plays to win the game. The Browns have the better defense and should be able to cover this spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.