Opening odds for Commanders vs. Lions matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week in Detroit, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Commanders got their season off to a solid start, beating the Jaguars on a 24-yard Carson Wentz TD pass to Jahan Dotson with 1:46 left in the game. Washington blew a 14-3 lead, but got some big plays late to secure the season-opening 28-22 win.

The Lions came up short in a comeback attempt against the Eagles. They fell behind 21-7 in the second quarter, and then twice by 17 points in the third quarter but would not go away. They scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns but couldn’t get a stop on the final drive and lost 38-35.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Commanders vs. Lions Week 2 matchup.

Commanders vs. Lions

Sep 11

Point spread: Lions -2

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Lions -130, Commanders +110

Sep 10

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Commanders -115, Lions -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Lions -1

Opening moneyline: Lions -120, Commanders +100

Early pick: Commanders +2

The Lions fought back well in their loss to Philly while the Commanders bounced back from a blown lead to get a late touchdown and victory. Detroit at home could be intriguing under Dan Campbell, but I think they’ll be a little overrated coming into this one. In a battle of two shaky quarterbacks, I’ll take Carson Wentz and his weapons over Jared Goff and his.

