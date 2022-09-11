Opening odds for Colts vs. Jaguars matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Colts were about to suffer an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in Week 1 but managed to salvage a 20-20 tie. The Jaguars had some good moments against the Washington Commanders, but rising quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a late interception to seal a 28-22 loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Colts vs. Jaguars Week 2 matchup.

Colts vs. Jaguars

Sep 11

Point spread: Colts -4

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Colts -180, Jaguars +155

Sep 10

Point spread: Colts -4.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Colts -195, Jaguars +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -4.5

Opening moneyline: Colts -195, Jaguars +165

Early pick: Jaguars +4

Indianapolis has yet to show it can be balanced offensively. The Jaguars will likely involve Travis Etienne more in Week 2, and they beat this Colts team last year to deny them a playoff spot. Jacksonville will come in fired up and should be able to at least cover this spread, if not win outright.

