Opening odds for Bucs vs. Saints matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Saints opened the season with a wild road win over the Falcons. New Orleans was a favorite but looked like they were going to drop an ugly one to Atlanta. However, the Saints stormed back with 17 straight points to win with 19 seconds left. They face a Bucs squad that is on the road facing the Cowboys in Week 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Bucs vs. Saints Week 2 matchup.

Bucs vs. Saints

Sep 11

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Saints +115

Sep 10

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bucs -190, Saints +160

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -165, Saints +145

Early pick: Bucs -3

The Saints were impressive in bouncing back from a slow start in Atlanta, but I was down on them coming into the season. They’ve got a lot of issues to resolve and even if they get a little healthier, I’m liking the Bucs to win this one. That being said, I think Tampa has some issues with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, so I’d wait to see if the this line tightens up if the Bucs lose. There could be some value if this drops down to 2.5 or less.

