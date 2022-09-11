Opening odds for Panthers vs. Giants matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers lost in a close contest to the Cleveland Browns on a last-second field goal, while the Giants went for a two-point conversion to edge the Tennessee Titans 21-20. Baker Mayfield was unable to get going against his former team, so he’ll try to correct things against the Giants in Week 2. This will be a great matchup of running backs with Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey looking to outdo each other.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Panthers vs. Giants Week 2 matchup.

Panthers vs. Giants

Sep 11

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Giants -120, Panthers +100

Sep 10

Point spread: Giants -1

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Giants -110, Panthers -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Giants -1

Opening moneyline: Giants -120, Panthers +100

Early pick: Panthers +2.5

The Giants didn’t look great outside of Barkley, while the Panthers didn’t get going until the end of the game in Week 1. Carolina’s defense should hold up better in this one and force Daniel Jones to make plays. Look for the Panthers to cover in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.