Opening odds for Patriots vs. Steelers matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots opened up the season with a loss to the Miami Dolphins, something we’ve rarely seen in the Bill Belichick era. The issues many believed would haunt the Patriots this season would be offense. That was exactly the case; the Pats had just under 300 yards of total offense and one TD in the 20-7 loss. Mac Jones is dealing with a back injury and his status could be up in the air for this game.

The Steelers narrowly beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in overtime in Week 1. The win was the good news. The injury report is the bad news. TJ Watt is out after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. Najee Harris left due to a foot injury, something we heard some rumblings about during preseason. So Pittsburgh could be without two very important players early in the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2 matchup.

Patriots vs. Steelers

Sept. 11

Point spread: Steelers -1 (+100)

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Patriots -105, Steelers -115

Sept. 10

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Patriots -125, Steelers +105

May 13

Opening point spread: Patriots -1

Opening moneyline: Patriots -120, Steelers +100

Early pick: Steelers -1

Even if the Steelers are missing players, their defense was very impressive against Joe Burrow in Week 1. Jones’ injury is something to monitor but even if he’s healthy, the second-year QB and the offense performed poorly against Miami. Mitch Trubisky was mediocre but didn’t turn the ball over. As long as he lets the defense do most of the heavy lifting, the Steelers should be able to shut down New England and improve to 2-0.

