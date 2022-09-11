Opening odds for Falcons vs. Rams matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off tough losses in Week 1. The Falcons saw their chances at a win end on a late field goal against the New Orleans Saints, while the Rams took a beating in the season opener at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Falcons vs. Rams Week 2 matchup.

Falcons vs. Rams

Sep 11

Point spread: Rams -11

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Rams -460, Falcons +370

Sep 10

Point spread: Rams -12

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Rams -645, Falcons +480

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -900, Falcons +600

Opening moneyline: Rams -13

Early pick: Rams -11

You know the Rams are heated about the way the second half of their Week 1 game against Buffalo went down. Look for LA to take it out on the Falcons, who don’t have the firepower to keep up with this team. Aaron Donald should dominate in this contest and lead the way for a big LA victory.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.