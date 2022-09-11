Opening odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The 49ers lost an ugly one to the Bears in Week 1. San Francisco felt like they were in relative control in the first half, but considering it was only a 7-0 lead, it felt like they were letting the Bears hang around. Kyle Shanahan’s squad managed only three points in the second half and made too many mistakes as the Bears stormed back to win 19-10.

The Seahawks are in Denver in Week 1 facing the Broncos on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks are a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into that game. If they can show some life against Denver, the 49ers -8.5 line for this Week 2 matchup could move.

Here’s a look at what the odds opened at back in May, where they reopened as a lookahead line this week, and where they have since re-opened for the Seahawks-49ers Week 2 matchup.

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Sep 11

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -315, Seahawks +260

Sep 10

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -390, Seahawks +320

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -7.5

Opening moneyline: 49ers -365, Seahawks +280

Early pick: Seahawks +8.5

The 49ers struggled mightily in the rain, were without George Kittle, and lost Elijah Mitchell to injury. They should be able to beat Seattle, but with both Kittle and Mitchell in question for Week 2, this could be a grinder of a game. This pick also comes in before we see what the Seahawks look like on Monday against the Broncos. If they’re abysmal, this line could move a decent amount during and after MNF. If you think the Seahawks are the side, there might be some value waiting to see if the line moves even just a little with Monday’s game and/or 49ers injury updates.

