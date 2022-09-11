Opening odds for Bengals vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 18.

The Bengals barely missed an overtime win after a huge second half comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers today, just one missed field goal (and one missed extra point) away from starting the season 1-0, despite QB Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in the Sunday night slot.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Bengals vs. Cowboys Week 2 matchup.

Bengals vs. Cowboys

Sep 11

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Bengals +110

Sep 10

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Bengals +105

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Bengals -110, Cowboys -110

Early pick: Bengals +110

It was admittedly a tough Sunday for Cincinnati, but with Cowboys starting WR Michael Gallup questionable for next weekend, the Bengals should be able to pull this out if Burrow can limit his errors. To come that close to winning a game after five QB turnovers is quite the feat, and I have the Bengals coming out on top against Dallas on Sunday.

