Opening odds for Texans vs. Broncos matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week in Denver, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The Texans got off to a better start than many likely expected. They jumped out to a 20-3 lead on the Colts, who were favorites to win the division. They blew the lead in the fourth quarter but managed to salvage a tie with a scoreless overtime. It wasn’t a great finish, but for a team with low expectations this year, a tie is better than nothing.

The Broncos will open their season against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Denver is a 6.5-point favorite for that matchup. Barring a notable injury, we shouldn’t expect much movement on this line when it re-opens Sunday night at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at in May, where they sat ahead of Week 1, and we’ll update with where they re-open for the Texans-Broncos Week 2 matchup.

Texans vs. Broncos

Sep 11

Point spread: Broncos -10.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Broncos -410, Texans +330

Sep 10

Point spread: Broncos -10.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -520, Texans +410

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -10

Opening moneyline: Broncos -590, Texans +425

Early pick: Broncos -10.5

I’m not a fan of double digit spreads, but Houston at altitude against what should be a solid Denver squad? I’ll take it. It won’t be a best bet, but I’m a big fan of the Broncos this year. Houston impressed in tying the Colts, but there’s a letdown coming for them.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.