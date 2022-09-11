Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Raiders matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Arizona (0-1) was steamrolled by the Chiefs 44-21 in its opener, a game where the offense was inconsistent throughout. Las Vegas (0-1) fell short in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers, a game where quarterback Derek Carr threw three interceptions.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Cardinals vs. Raiders Week 2 matchup.

Cardinals vs. Raiders

Sep 11

Point spread: Raiders -3.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Cardinals +145, Raiders -170

Sep 10

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Raiders -140, Cardinals +120

May 13

Opening point spread: Raiders -3.5

Opening moneyline: Raiders -155, Cardinals +135

Early pick: Raiders -3.5

My early lean is on the Raiders in their home opener on Sunday. Despite the turnovers, Carr still showed good chemistry with his weapons and was in a position to lead them on a game-winning drive at the end of Sunday’s game. Clean some of that up and they can put down the Cards for their first victory of the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.