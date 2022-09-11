 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Bears vs. Packers matchup in Week 2

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for the Bears and Packers Week 2 matchup.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The NFL’s oldest rivalry gets going on Sunday Night Football, with the Bears getting a surprising win in Week 1 over the San Francisco 49ers while the Packers got pushed around by the Minnesota Vikings and specifically Justin Jefferson. Green Bay will want to show out at Lambeau Field and erase the memories of Week 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Bears vs. Packers Week 2 matchup.

Bears vs. Packers

Sep 11

Point spread: Packers -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bears +285, Packers -345

Sep 10

Point spread: Packers -9.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Packers -475, Bears +380

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -8
Opening moneyline: Packers -425, Bears +320

Early pick: Packers -9.5

Green Bay tends to bounce back after a loss, especially when the second game of any such set comes at home. Last year, the Packers responded to a 38-3 loss with a 35-17 win over the Lions. Look for Aaron Rodgers to put up a lot of points in this one and lead to a big Green Bay win. The Bears played well in Week 1 but they’ll be overmatched in this game.

