Opening odds for Titans vs. Bills matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 19.

Derrick Henry is officially back after missing most of the 2021 season, though the Titans were shocked in a 21-20 loss today to the New York Giants. Ryan Tannehill went 20-for-33 for 266 yards and two touchdowns, with Henry taking the majority of carries for 82 yards in the loss.

The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the reigning Super Bowl champions in this week’s Thursday night kickoff, with Josh Allen racking up 297 passing yards and three touchdowns in a decisive 31-10 victory helped on by a seven (yep, seven) sacks added by the Buffalo defense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Titans vs. Bills Week 2 matchup.

Titans vs. Bills

Sep 11

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Bills -380, Titans +310

Sep 10

Point spread: Bills -8.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Bills -360, Titans +295

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -7

Opening moneyline: Bills -365, Titans +280

Early pick: Bills -9.5

Allen and the Bills looked unstoppable against a team coming off a Super Bowl win. A team coming off a Giants loss — Derrick Henry or no Derrick Henry — should be quick work for them, especially if the defensive line can keep the same pressure up on Monday against Tannehill that they brought last Thursday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.