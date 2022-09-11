Opening odds for Vikings vs. Eagles matchup in Week 2

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 1 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

Minnesota (1-0) downed the Packers 23-7 in Week 1, a game where Justin Jefferson went off for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Philadelphia (1-0) grabbed a 38-35 road win over the Eagles, a game where A.J. Brown tallied 155 receiving yards in his debut.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Vikings vs. Eagles Week 2 matchup.

Vikings vs. Eagles

Sep 11

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Vikings +125, Eagles -145

Sep 10

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Eagles -130, Vikings +110

May 13

Opening point spread: Eagles -2.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -135, Vikings +115

Early pick: Vikings +2.5

We’re in for a show if both Jefferson and Brown can put up a similar performance like they had in Week 1. The Eagles did allow the Lions to get back within striking distance on Sunday and a team like the Vikings will make them pay if the door is kept open for them like that. That’s why my early bet is on Minnesota to cover on the road in prime time.

