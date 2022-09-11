Curtis Samuel worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 2

The Washington Commanders are looking solid in their Week 1 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and nobody is raising eyebrows more than wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Here’s a look at Samuel’s potential fantasy value after some early involvement for the receiver in Week 1.

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel: Week 2 waiver wire

Samuel already has five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in one quarter of play. He’s also got two carries, showing the Commanders could use him in a variety of ways. He got those five catches on five targets, so there might be an eventual dip in efficiency but the volume seems to be there.

As of this moment, Samuel is rostered in just 8.5% of ESPN leagues. If this type of volume continues, he’s at least a solid flex play in PPR formats. Ahead of Washington’s Week 2 contest against the Lions, Samuel is worth looking at as a waiver wire pickup.