O.J. Howard worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 2

The Houston Texans are taking it to the Indianapolis Colts in one of the earlier surprises of Week 1. A huge reason for that is tight end O.J. Howard, who you probably didn’t even realize was on the Texans before reading this post. We’ll go over his fantasy value after turning some heads in the opener.

Texans TE O.J. Howard: Week 2 waiver wire

Howard caught two touchdown passes in from Davis Mills on Sunday and it was a nice comeback moment for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Howard signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason but was released following the conclusion of the preseason. He visited a few teams like the Bengals before signing on with the Texans last Friday. After Sunday’s performance, he poses to be a valuable red zone threat for Houston moving forward.

Howard is currently rostered in just 0.3% of fantasy leagues on ESPN, so he’ll be readily available for anyone who’s seeking him out this week.