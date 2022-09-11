Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

The Scott Frost homecoming in Lincoln, NE, is officially over.

Nebraska fired the embattled head coach on Sunday after going 16-31 during his tenure with the program. ESPN’s Field Yates initially broke the news.

After a 3-9 season in 2021, Frost entered the 2022 campaign as arguably the biggest hot seat candidate in the country. His seat got even hotter after the Cornhuskers dropped their Week 0 season opener against Northwestern in Ireland, a game where they squandered two different 11-point leads. A disappointing performance against North Dakota in Week 2 and a loss to Georgia Southern at home on Saturday proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the Cornhusker coach.

After leading UCF to a perfect 13-0 season in 2017, Frost was called upon to turn around his alma mater, whom he led to a share of the 1997 national championship as the starting quarterback. His return to Nebraska in was met with much fan fare but the results never came. The Huskers went 4-8 in his first season in 2018 and showed moderate improvement by going 5-7 the following season. After a 3-5 mark during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the program was placed under investigation by the NCAA for rules violations. He was eventually hit with a one-year show cause penalty and the school was fined $10,000.

The Cornhuskers’ 2021 season was especially frustrating considering that all nine losses came by single digits. They were mockingly called the greatest 3-9 college football team in history as the advanced stats suggested that they should’ve been a top 25 caliber team under normal circumstances. The angst over his tenure persisted throughout the offseason and Husker fans’ worst fears manifested itself in the season opener.

With a national championship winning alum flaming out at his alma mater, one has to wonder who can turn around this once powerhouse program.