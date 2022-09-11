Best NFL player prop bets for Bucs vs. Cowboys for Week 1 Sunday Night Football

The first Sunday Night Football Game of the NFL season kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight and will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hitting the road to face the Dallas Cowboys. Here, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Cowboys: Best NFL player prop bets

Tom Brady, over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+165)

After a whirwind offseason that featured a retirement and subsequent unretirement, Tom Brady is back for his 23rd season and will face the Cowboys to open it. The Bucs’ offensive has already taken a beating during training camp and that has already led to questions of whether the veteran will have enough time to operate. Nevertheless, we’ll take the over and predict that Brady will find a way to get at least three tonight.

Leonard Fournette, over 30.5 receiving yards (-105)

Fournette has been an effective pass catching option out of the backfield for the past two seasons in Tampa and he’ll be relied on once again against a fierce front seven in Dallas. As a safety valve for Brady, we’ll pencil him for over 30 receiving yards.

Dalton Schultz, over 4.5 receptions (-185)

Schultz emerged as one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets last season and had a career year as a result. He hauled in 78 of 104 targets for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 and could be in line for a similar load this season. We’ll see he brings in at least five passes tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.