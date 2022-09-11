Best DFS lineup strategy for Bucs vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

The first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2022 season will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hitting the road to face the Dallas Cowboys. With DraftKings Daily Fantasy, you can draft lineups for individual games and win big in Captain’s Showdown mode.

Here, we’ll give a few of our favorite lineup selections for tonight’s prime time showdown.

Injuries

Bucs WR Chris Godwin — Questionable (Knee)

Bucs WR Russell Gage — Questionable (Hamstring)

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup — Out (Knee)

Captain’s Chair

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After retiring and unretiring during the offseason, Brady has returned for his 23rd season in the NFL. The GOAT steps back into a Bucs system that he has grown accustomed to for the past few years and will still have the likes of Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Julio Jones at his disposal tonight. The Bucs’ offensive line got banged up during training camp and there is some concern surrounding his protection against a fierce pass rush. We’ll still tab the seven-time Super Bowl winner as a captain and predict a big night for him.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott had one of the more productive seasons of his career in 2021 and will lead the Cowboys into a new campaign this evening. The veteran threw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions a year ago, netting DFS users an average of 22 fantasy points per game. Dak is also worthy of a captain’s chair for this showdown.

Value Plays

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys — $6,400

Pollard has carved out a role for himself as an effective handcuff to Ezekiel Elliott and he is coming off a career season a year ago. Reports out of training camp have indicated that the Cowboys are planning to also give him some work in the slot, leading to more touches for the fourth-year running back. Pollard could provide a lot of value for your lineup tonight.

Julio Jones, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $5,000

Jones may be a bit undervalued for this matchup in Week 1. He’s developed quick chemistry with Brady during training camp and he could take on a larger role in the offense with Chris Godwin questionable. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Brady hunting for Jones in the red zone so I’d try to lock him into my lineup.