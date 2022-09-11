NFL DFS targets, values for Week 1 Sunday game slate

It’s the most glorious time of the year. Week 1 of the NFL season has finally arrived and as always, you can create a lineup and win big on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays Week 1 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. HOU ($9,100) — The highest priced player on the board is our first top DFS play of the 2022 season. Jonathan Taylor is coming off a breakout campaign last year where he led the league in rushing with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging DFS managers 24 fantasy points per game. He’ll notably starting this season off against the Texans, whom he ran for at over 140 yards against in both contests a year ago. His price is hefty, but can almost bank on getting a return on your investment by locking Taylor into your lineup.

Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. NYJ ($7,300) — After his 2021 season was cut short by an ankle injury, Lamar Jackson will make his return as the Ravens visit the Jets to open the season. Jackson averaged 22.3 points in DFS last year and is normally an excellent starting quarterback choice to place at the top of your lineup. But with the Friday news of him and the organization failing to reach agreement on a new contract, I’m inclined to believe that we’ll get an extra motivated Jackson all season long. He’ll have laser focus on proving himself in the final year of his rookie deal and it’ll begin against an improving but still rebuilding Jets defense. Start him.

Values

Dameon Pierce, HOU vs. IND ($4,800) — The rookie running back out of Florida is set to make his NFL debut when the Texans host the Colts. He instantly made a good impression during training camp and was almost immediately named the starter. Given the lack of options at the skill positions, Pierce should get plenty of touches and that makes him a valuable asset to have.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC vs. ARI ($4,700) — The Chiefs open the season at the Cardinals on Sunday and it will mark the debut for Valdes-Scantling with the franchise. The veteran wideout proved to be an effective weapon for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and quietly led the league in yards per reception in 2020. Patrick Mahomes will be looking to break in his new receiving options in the absence of Tyreek Hill and MVS is someone you can get good value for in your lineup.

Julio Jones, TB vs. DAL ($4,600) — Keep your eye on Jones for when the Bucs visit the Cowboys on Sunday night. The veteran wideout has already established a rapport with Tom Brady in training camp and will be a trusted option for him moving forward. With Chris Godwin’s status still up in the air, expect the former Falcon to get plenty of looks.