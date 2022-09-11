Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Baker Mayfield will face off against his old team as the Carolina Panthers play host to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 1 action. The game is set to kick at 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Mayfield begins a new chapter of his career by playing against the only other team he’s been a part of in his four years in the league.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield will be getting the start over Sam Darnold this season and will have plenty of targets to throw to including DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. Christian McCaffrey will certainly make Mayfield’s job a lot easier when the Panthers look to keep the game on the ground. Mayfield only played 14 games last year and put up his lowest total of his career with 3,010 yards and a 60.5% completion rate. He threw for 17 touchdowns and ran in for one more, but the Browns missed out on the playoffs in 2021.

Start or sit in Week 1?

The Browns have one of the best pass defenses in the league, boasting the fourth-lowest yards per attempt allowed last season. They held opposing QBs to only 14.1 fantasy points per game. While Mayfield should be poised for a good season, he won’t be a great option for fantasy managers in Week 1 as the Browns should keep him relatively quiet. Sit Mayfield in Week 1 and look elsewhere for a QB with a higher ceiling.