Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Jarvis Landry will play his first regular season game for the New Orleans Saints when they head on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

After spending four seasons with the Browns, Landry has found a new home in New Orleans under the direction of Dennis Allen. His best season in Cleveland came in 2019 when he averaged 14.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues, totaling 1,174 yards and six touchdowns from 83 receptions. While his production has slowly declined since then, he’ll hope to find new life with the Saints as he lines up alongside the likes of Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Landry will be competing for target share with Thomas and Olave right out of the gate, as Thomas is expected to emerge as the top target for QB Jameis Winston. He could eventually grab more targets down the line if he performs well, but in Week 1 look elsewhere for a receiver who’s projected to bring in a bigger fantasy haul.