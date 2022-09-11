David Njoku start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Carolina Panthers in their Week 1 matchup on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. David Njoku will be back for another season with Cleveland, but will he be worth a start in your fantasy league?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

The Browns released Austin Hooper this past offseason which cleared the way for Njoku to step in as the clear starter at tight end. He found the end zone four times last season, totaling 475 yards from 36 receptions while playing second fiddle to Hooper. The former first-round pick could be set for the breakout year everyone has been waiting for, but Cleveland’s offense will have to be firing on all cylinders with Jacoby Brissett under center while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension.

Start or sit in Week 1?

While he’ll be going up a tough Panthers defense, Njoku should be able to turn in a decent performance right out of the gate. If you aren’t able to grab one of the top tier TEs like Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, you should be safe giving Njoku the start in Week 1.