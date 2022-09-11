D.J. Moore start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will kick off their season in Week 1 with a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. D.J. Moore is set to get the start as he’s the clear WR1, but will he be worth putting in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR D.J. Moore

Moore has spent his entire four-year career with the Panthers so far, and has failed to get past 1,200 yards in a single season. He’s bumped up against it for the last three straight years, totaling 1,175, 1,193, and 1,157 yards respectively. Many say this is the year he’ll finally have his big breakout season, especially with Baker Mayfield under center for the Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Although the Browns have one of the best pass defenses in the league, Moore should be set up for a solid showing. Mayfield is arguably the best QB he’s ever played with in Carolina, so give Moore the start in Week 1.