Robbie Anderson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will play host to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 action on Sunday as Panthers QB Baker Mayfield meets up with his former team for the first time. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson

Anderson saw a significant decrease in production between 2020 and 2021, only putting up half the yards in 2021 (519) as he did in 2020 (1,096). His target share decreased slightly, but his catch percentage dropped by a staggering 21% between the two seasons. He should still have a starting job, but the question remains as to whether he’ll have a better season this year with Mayfield under center for the Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Given that D.J. Moore will be the top receiver on the field for the Panthers Sunday and they’ll be playing against one of the better pass defenses in the league, you should sit Anderson for Week 1 unless you’re playing in an extremely deep fantasy league.