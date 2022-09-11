Laviska Shenault start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the fantasy football season is finally here. The Buffalo Bills put on a clinic on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, and the action continues on Sunday, September 11. The Carolina Panthers will open their season hosting the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Newly acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault is expected to make his debut with the team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Laviska Shenault

Shenault was acquired by Carolina during the third week of the preseason. All the Panthers gave up was a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick for the 2022 second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shenault never caught on in Jacksonville but still amassed 121 receptions for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns in 30 total games over his first two seasons. He joins a crowded wide receiver depth chart behind D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Talent-wise, Shenault should be the Panthers' WR2. We always talk about “the next Deebo Samuel” when it comes to finding fantasy football cheat codes and Shenault could be Deebo Jr. based on his skill set. The problem is that the Panthers aren’t going to craft their offense around him and won’t buy in. Sure, Shenault should get some interesting looks and formations that highlight him but I doubt he would surpass the workload of Moore or running back Christian McCaffrey in his team’s debut.

Sit Shenault this week, even though he likely resides on your waiver wire at the moment.