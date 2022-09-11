Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Amari Cooper will begin his first season in Cleveland as the Browns take on the Carolina Panthers in their Week 1 game on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Amari Cooper

Cooper has only missed five games through his seven full seasons between the Raiders and Cowboys. He now joins a team in Cleveland where he’ll have less competition for targets as he sees himself at the top of the depth chart along with Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell. The Browns may encounter some struggles for the first part of the season while Jacoby Brissett is under center, but they’ll be ready to get Deshaun Watson on the field after his 11-game suspension is up to hopefully unlock the full potential of the receiving corps.

Start or sit in Week 1?

With Brissett taking the reins at QB, there’s no telling what the Browns offense will look like in Week 1. Stay away from Cleveland receivers in early weeks as Cooper’s not projected to be a heavy hitter until the Browns figure out their offense or until Watson gets back in Week 13.