Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Kareem Hunt will suit up for another season in Cleveland as the Browns will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt only ended up playing eight games last season, thanks to injuries plaguing him all year. Between his calf and ankle injuries, he missed out on nine games last year. He still managed to rush for 386 yards and five touchdowns from 78 attempts, while adding 174 yards from 22 catches on the receiving end. Hunt has largely been playing second fiddle to Nick Chubb in Cleveland and that looks to be the case again this season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Hunt’s production is hard to predict from week to week especially since he’s serving as Chubb’s backup. His lowest output last season saw 3.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues, while he topped out at a solid 27.5. Regardless, he should be safe to start in your flex spot in PPR leagues since he’s often utilized in Cleveland’s passing game.