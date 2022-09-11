Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will open the season as the starter until Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. He gets a road matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Brissett is on his third team in three seasons, and is he worth a Week 1 start in your fantasy football lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett played in 11 games last season with five starts for the Miami Dolphins. He completed 62.7% of passes for 1,283 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Brissett is heading into his seventh NFL season and spent time with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Dolphins and Browns. With 37 NFL starts, he has the experience to lead and position Cleveland to win plenty of games this season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Stay away from Brissett in just about any league in Week 1 because you should have much better options to start at the position. He is a much better NFL quarterback than he is a fantasy football quarterback, and there are not many worse options to get into your lineup.