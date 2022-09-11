Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier officially gets his NFL career started as the Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, but it remains to be seen how many snaps he’ll see in his first regular season game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

The rookie is listed third in the depth chart ahead of Sunday’s game, and will be playing behind veteran Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams. Allgeier had a decent preseason, averaging four yards per carry while adding one touchdown. He’ll be battling with Williams for rotation time in a very run-heavy Atlanta offense but isn’t expected to see a whole lot of time in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 1?

While Patterson is set to get the start and see the brunt of the workload in Week 1, keep Allgeier on your bench for the time being until we see how the backfield situation shakes out over the course of the season.