Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Cordarrelle Patterson returns for his second year with the Atlanta Falcons, and will face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 action on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Falcons’ offense may look a little different with new QB Marcus Mariota under center this season, so what does that mean for the 31-year-old Patterson?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson played somewhat of a versatile role last season in Atlanta, spending a good chunk of his time as a receiver in addition to playing in the backfield. He ended up with 618 total yards from 153 carries, logging six rushing touchdowns. In the receiver role, he added 548 yards from 52 catches, notching another five scores in the air to total 11 touchdowns in 2021.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Patterson is still listed as the top RB in the Falcons depth chart, so if he spends time at receiver this season, he could easily be a smart RB2 play especially in PPR leagues. He’ll have rookie RB Tyler Allgeier nipping at his heels throughout the season, but Patterson should be a decent start for Week 1 and the best backfield option for the Falcons right out of the gate.