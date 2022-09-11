Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Marcus Mariota will make his first start with his new team on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at home against the New Orleans Saints. He will step back into a starting role for the first time in a few years, but is he worth a spot in your fantasy football lineup in Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota spent the last couple seasons on the bench with the Las Vegas Raiders after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans. This offseason, the Falcons traded Matt Ryan, signed Mariota and selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL Draft, so this is a major shakeup in the quarterback room.

Start or sit in Week 1?

You would have to be in a super deep league to consider Mariota in your lineup in this spot, so look elsewhere for your QB1 in Week 1.