Chris Olave start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Chris Olave will officially begin his NFL career at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday when the New Orleans Saints face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. The former Buckeye was drafted 11th overall by the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft as coach Dennis Allen looks to fill a void in his team’s receiving corps. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Olave caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ second preseason game against the Packers, putting in his best performance to date even with limited playing time. He’ll be playing alongside veterans Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas as he looks to carve out a spot for himself in his first true test as an NFL receiver. He’s expected to see a decent amount of target share right out of the gate and if he performs well, he could be one of Jameis Winston’s preferred targets.

Start or sit in Week 1?

While he should see plenty of targets in Atlanta, don’t forget he’s competing with Thomas and Landry for that action as well. Regardless, he should be a solid option in Week 1 and could be a nice fit in your FLEX spot as he’s projected to bring in double-digit fantasy points.