Michael Thomas start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury, New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas is ready to get back on the field ahead of the 2022 season. The Saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Michael Thomas

Thomas has had a rough couple of years, only playing seven games in the 2020 season followed by ankle surgery in the offseason, hoping to be back to full strength for 2021. Unfortunately, a separate ankle injury kept him sidelined for the entire 2021 season. While he missed the final game of this year’s preseason due to a minor hamstring injury, all signs point to him being good to go for the Week 1 contest against the Falcons, marking his first official game since the Saints’ divisional playoff game against the Bucs on January 17, 2021.

His last full campaign saw him total 1,725 yards from 149 receptions and nine touchdowns back in 2019, although it’s a little lofty to expect him to come close to those numbers in 2022.

Start or sit in Week 1?

With more competition in target share for the Saints with the addition of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, Thomas has his work cut out for him. He should still be the top target right out of the gate, though, and could potentially end up in a big day for the veteran WR as he’s hungry to get back out on the field. Give Thomas the start in Week 1.