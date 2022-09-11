Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is healthy and will return to the field as the team’s starting QB for the 2022 NFL season. Winston will face the Atlanta Falcons on the road Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Is he worth a start in your fantasy football lineup in Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

Winston’s 2021 season ended when he tore his ACL in Week 8 but had enough time off to heal prior to the start of this year. He was signed to a two-year deal to return to New Orleans this offseason, but he has not seen a ton of action recently. Winston played just 11 total games over the previous two seasons with the Saints, and the Dennis Allen era will begin in Year 1 as the new head coach.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Winston could develop into a regular starter at some point but right now, he is a mid-tier No. 2 quarterback for fantasy managers, and you will likely have better options elsewhere in Week 1.