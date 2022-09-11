ULM vs. Alabama odds heading into game week

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Texas this past weekend, and they’ll head home to host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

Louisiana-Monroe was Texas’ opener and was able to score 10 points against what we now know to be a very impressive Longhorns defense that held Alabama to 20. The Warhawks won their second game this season, but they’re coming to Bryant-Denny after a near-loss for Alabama, which is never a good sign.

The Crimson Tide were quickly brought back down to earth this past weekend after entering Austin as 21-point favorites and barely pulling off a one-point win after a last-minute field goal. Nick Saban will be out for blood to the tune of ten touchdowns and zero touchdowns allowed this week, and ULM will likely be the unfortunate recipients of that fury.

ULM vs. Alabama opening odds

Spread: Alabama -50

Total: 60

