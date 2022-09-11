BYU vs. Oregon odds heading into game week

The No. 12 BYU Cougars will face their second ranked opponent in a row as they travel to play the No. 25 Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Fox.

BYU added an impressive win against Baylor in overtime this past weekend, catapulting the Cougars nine spots up the AP Poll to No 12. Two ranked opponents in a row is a steep demand, but they were able to pull it off against the Bears despite missing two starting wide receivers, and if one or both of them are ready to play next week, BYU has a legitimate shot at continuing on undefeated.

Oregon was embarrassed in their opener against No. 1 Georgia, to put it lightly, going down 49-3, though their offense somewhat avenged that by hanging up 70 points on a poor Eastern Washington team that found themselves on the wrong end of a revenge tour. This is a chance to show out against a ranked team on a big stage — it’s just a question of whether they can actually do that. The Ducks are favored by four points at home.

BYU vs. Oregon opening odds

Spread: Oregon -4

Total: 56

