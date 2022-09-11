Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech odds heading into game week

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Ole Miss is still in the midst of a quarterback battle two weeks into their season between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmeyer in a post-Matt Corral world, though Altmeyer was injured this past weekend.

Georgia Tech gave No. 5 Clemson some trouble in their season opener, and soundly defeated Western Carolina this past weekend. The Yellow Jackets have a knack for being a thorn in the side of some very solid teams, and will certainly be the biggest challenge that the Rebels have faced so far this season.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech opening odds

Spread: Ole Miss -14.5

Total: 60

