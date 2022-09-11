Penn State vs. Auburn odds heading into game week

The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions head south to face the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Penn State’s biggest challenge so far has been Purdue, and even an unranked Auburn is going to be a tough obstacle, particularly at home. The two teams met last year in a thriller for the first game of the home-and-home series in Happy Valley that saw the Nittany Lions emerge victorious, 28-20.

Auburn’s win over San Jose State was a little too close for comfort this weekend, and Penn State will be the first Power 5 opponent they face this season. Bryan Harsin is looking to improve on his 6-7 record from his inaugural season as the Tigers’ head coach.

Penn State vs. Auburn opening odds

Spread: Penn State -3

Total: 49

