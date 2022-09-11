 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

California vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman still looking for first 2022 win

By grace.mcdermott
Logan Diggs #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The California Golden Bears will travel to South Bend, Indiana to face a still-winless Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on NBC.

There’s one 2-0 team coming into this matchup, and it’s not Notre Dame. Cal has already defeated UC Davis and UNLV, and while the Irish would usually be labeled as being on a totally different level, the world seems turned upside down this year.

After shockingly dropping their home opener to the Marshall Thundering Herd yesterday, Notre Dame is 0-2, and new head coach Marcus Freeman is still searching for that first win. For a team used to winning those types of games, they’re looking at a total rebuild. Starting QB Tyler Buchner was injured against Marshall, though it’s unclear how long he is expected to be out.

California vs. Notre Dame opening odds

Spread: Notre Dame -12.5
Total: 43.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation