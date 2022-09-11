California vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

The California Golden Bears will travel to South Bend, Indiana to face a still-winless Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on NBC.

There’s one 2-0 team coming into this matchup, and it’s not Notre Dame. Cal has already defeated UC Davis and UNLV, and while the Irish would usually be labeled as being on a totally different level, the world seems turned upside down this year.

After shockingly dropping their home opener to the Marshall Thundering Herd yesterday, Notre Dame is 0-2, and new head coach Marcus Freeman is still searching for that first win. For a team used to winning those types of games, they’re looking at a total rebuild. Starting QB Tyler Buchner was injured against Marshall, though it’s unclear how long he is expected to be out.

California vs. Notre Dame opening odds

Spread: Notre Dame -12.5

Total: 43.5

