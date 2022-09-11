Georgia vs. South Carolina odds heading into game week

The AP Poll’s new No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Columbia to face their first in-conference opponent of the season in the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 17 at noon ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

After Alabama’s near loss in Austin, Georgia is looking like the most dominant team in college football right now. They’ve already passed a major test in Oregon, and while this Gamecocks team isn’t bad, this shouldn’t be too much of a struggle for Stetson Bennett and his crew.

South Carolina dropped their game to Arkansas this past weekend, with former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler still adjusting to being at the helm, going 24-for-39 with one touchdown and one interception.

Georgia vs. South Carolina opening odds

Spread: Georgia -24

Total: 50.5

