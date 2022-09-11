No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Nebraska odds heading into game week

It’s the first non-Scott Frost Day in Lincoln in several years, as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners come to Lincoln to take on their former Big 8 rival the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on Fox nationally.

It’s been a good start for Brent Venables, the longtime Clemson defensive coordinator in Norman so far. Wins over UTEP and Kent State means this will be the first big test for the man that was one of the most pursued assistant coaches in college football for many years. It’s also been a quality start for Central Florida transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is 36-51 for 529 yards and five touchdowns without an interception so far in 2022.

The Cornhuskers finally fired Scott Frost on Sunday after one of the most tumultuous tenures in the history of the program. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will run the program the rest of the season, and with the cloud of Frost’s status finally gone, we’ll see if the Huskers can finally play to their potential. A 45-42 loss to Clay Helton and Georgia Southern at home Saturday forced AD Trev Alberts to do immediately what likely needed to be done before the season.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska opening odds

Spread: Oklahoma -14.5

Total: 64

