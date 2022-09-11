Florida State vs. Louisville odds heading into game week

It’s the first ACC Friday night matchup of 2022, as the Florida State Seminoles head to the River City to face the Louisville Cardinals on Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Noles (2-0, 0-0 ACC) picked up a big 24-23 win to open the FBS portion of the season against the LSU Tigers in New Orleans. Oft-maligned quarterback Jordan Travis was 20-32 for 260 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Ontaria Wilson added 102 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.

Louisville dropped a surprising 31-7 decision at Syracuse that certainly made head coach Scott Satterfield’s seat a bit hotter, but a 20-14 comeback win Oviedo over the Central Florida Knights last Friday night helped to ease the blow. Preseason Heisman candidate Malik Cunningham has struggled so far however, with just 347 yards passing on 30-51, with no TD’s and two interceptions so far.

Florida State vs. Louisville opening odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: 55

