Nico Collins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season features an AFC South division clash when the Houston Texans meet the Indianapolis Colts. One of the young players to watch in this matchup for Houston is receiver Nico Collins, who will hope to build on a solid rookie campaign in 2021.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

Collins should be the clear No. 2 receiver in Houston’s offense and while this team could show some improvement, there’s a good chance the Texans play catch-up for most of the season. That means more passing and more opportunities for Collins, who only scored one touchdown a season ago.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Unless you’re in a deep league or have multiple flex spots, Collins is best left on the bench for this matchup. There are very few offenses which can sustain two receivers for fantasy purposes, and the Texans already have a strong No. 1 in Brandin Cooks.