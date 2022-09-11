Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season with the former looking like a title contender this season. The big addition to the Colts comes in the form of quarterback Matt Ryan, who will look to give this passing attack some juice. One of the players who could benefit from Ryan’s presence is tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox has pedestrian numbers overall, but he does find the end zone a lot and could be good for some short scores during the season. The Colts are likely going to be dangerous in the play-action game with defenses focusing on running back Jonathan Taylor, so that could mean good work for Alie-Cox underneath. Jack Doyle is no longer on the roster, so Alie-Cox is the clear No. 1 tight end on this team.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Tight end is typically a tough position to get consistent production from. In seven games against the Texans, Alie-Cox has eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. That’s too volatile to be worth starting him, unless you’re in a 14 or 16-team format where you don’t have other options.