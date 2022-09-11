Jared Goff start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will officially open the 2022 season on Sunday when welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.

With Hard Knocks in the rearview mirror, it’s showtime for the Lions’ offense and it begins with quarterback Jared Goff. Below, we’ll go over his viability as a potential starter in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff put up decent numbers in his first year as the starter in Detroit in 2021. Through 14 starts, he completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate well into fantasy as he finished the season as the 24th ranked fantasy quarterback. We’ll see if those numbers can be better with a a few more weapons in Detroit’s arsenal this year.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Goff is nothing more than a backup option in fantasy, only to be used in case of emergency. Sit him.